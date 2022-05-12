Wilderness Walk: Evason changing lineup for Game 6

That’s Wild
- At practice on Wednesday, Minnesota Wild head coach Dean Evason made one thing clear: There will be a change to the lineup for the elimination game on Thursday. The only thing is, he is not letting anyone know exactly what players will be swapped for those currently sitting in the press box. If we had to guess, it could be either or all of Nick Bjugstad, Connor Dewar, and Dmitry Kulikov coming back into the fold.
#mnwild coach Dean Evason said “for sure” the team will make some changes for Game 6 vs. #stlblues. Evason didn’t reveal what those adjustments will be but said, “Hopefully we’ll choose the right ones.”— Sarah McLellan (@sarah__mclellan) May 11, 2022
- Kirill Kaprizov is doing historic things in this first-round series against the St. Louis Blues. The only problem is that he can’t do it all by himself. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Catch up on what we thought after Game 5, by listening to That Was Wild, our postgame reaction podcast. [Hockey Wilderness]
Off the trail...
- Shane Wright is almost certain to go first overall in this year’s draft, and he’s confident that he deserves it. [TSN]
- Congrats to Moritz Seider, Michael Bunting, and Trevor Zegras! They’re your Calder finalists. [Sportsnet]
- There’s a Letterkenny spinoff coming, it’s distinctly hockey-focused, and it has some Things To Say. [The Athletic]
