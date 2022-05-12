Talbot named starter for Game 6

With the season on the line, the Minnesota Wild will be looking to change their practically unchanging lineup ahead of tonight's do-or-die game against the St. Louis Blues.

Head coach Dean Evason has a pretty sizeable stable of players to choose from; Jordie Benn, Kyle Rau, Connor Dewar, Nick Bjugstad and Calen Addison are among those available to the team if he chooses.

It seems that it will be Dmitry Kulikov checking in for Alex Goligoski.

Dmitry Kulikov looks in for Alex Goligoski, it appears. Nick Bjugstad getting bagged. — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) May 12, 2022

Goligoski has seemingly played well since checking in after the first game of the series. He hasn’t scored any points but was steady in almost 17 minutes of ice time while primarily paired with Jon Merrill.

There are no changes to the forwards at the moment, but Evason seems to be intent on remaining tight-lipped about that group and his choice for the starting goaltender.

Good thing we have Marcus Foligno.

Marcus Foligno has let it slip that Cam Talbot will indeed start tonight. Not surprising, but there you go. #mnwild — Dan Myers (@mnwildScribe) May 12, 2022

Despite Marc-André Fleury’s acumen — multiple Stanley Cups, over 165 playoff games started, not to mention he’s the reigning Vezina-winner — but he had one of his worst performances in a Wild jersey on Tuesday. Rebound control has been an issue this whole series, and it’s cost the Wild at critical moments.

This decision is more of a “change of scenery” for the Wild, as Cam Talbot was stellar down the stretch, going 12-0-3 with a .920 save percentage, 2.30 goals-against average and two shutouts in his final 15 starts of the season. This isn’t changing in your backup goalie, it's going to your other starter.

Let’s hope shuffling the deck pays off.