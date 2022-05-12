Game 6 Gamethread: Wild at Blues (8:30 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues. You know what it is.
Projected Wild Lineup:
Kirill Kaprizov—Ryan Hartman—Mats Zuccarello
Kevin Fiala—Frederick Gaudreau—Matt Boldy
Jordan Greenway—Joel Eriksson Ek—Marcus Foligno
Brandon Duhaime—Tyson Jost—Nicolas Deslauriers/Connor Dewar?/Nick Bjugstad?
Jake Middleton—Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin—Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill—Dmitry Kulikov
Cam Talbot is taking over from Marc-Andre Fleury as the Wild are on their last straw and want to make a change.
Who knows what other lineup changes are going to be made. We won’t until warm-ups.
Projected Blues Lineup:
Brandon Saad—Robert Thomas—Jordan Kyrou
Brayden Schenn—Ryan O’Reilly—David Perron
Pavel Buchnevich—Ivan Barbashev—Vlad Tarasenko
Alexei Toropchenko—Tyler Bozak—Logan Brown
Nick Leddy—Colton Parayko
Calle Rosen—Justin Faulk
Nico Mikkola—Robert Bortuzzo
Expect Jordan Binnington to still be in the crease, since the Blues have won the two games where he starts in this series.
