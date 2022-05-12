Game 6 Gamethread: Wild at Blues (8:30 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues. You know what it is.

Wild at Blues When: 8:30 p.m. CT

Where: Enterprise Arena

TV: TBS, BSN, TVAS, SN360, BSMW, BSWIX

Radio: KFAN 100.3

Projected Wild Lineup:

Kirill Kaprizov—Ryan Hartman—Mats Zuccarello

Kevin Fiala—Frederick Gaudreau—Matt Boldy

Jordan Greenway—Joel Eriksson Ek—Marcus Foligno

Brandon Duhaime—Tyson Jost—Nicolas Deslauriers/Connor Dewar?/Nick Bjugstad?

Jake Middleton—Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin—Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill—Dmitry Kulikov

Cam Talbot is taking over from Marc-Andre Fleury as the Wild are on their last straw and want to make a change.

Who knows what other lineup changes are going to be made. We won’t until warm-ups.

Projected Blues Lineup:

Brandon Saad—Robert Thomas—Jordan Kyrou

Brayden Schenn—Ryan O’Reilly—David Perron

Pavel Buchnevich—Ivan Barbashev—Vlad Tarasenko

Alexei Toropchenko—Tyler Bozak—Logan Brown

Nick Leddy—Colton Parayko

Calle Rosen—Justin Faulk

Nico Mikkola—Robert Bortuzzo

Expect Jordan Binnington to still be in the crease, since the Blues have won the two games where he starts in this series.

Join us in the comments down below.