Wilderness Walk: End of a run

That’s Wild
- Well, the Minnesota Wild are now out of the running for Lord Stanley’s Cup after losing Game 6 to the St. Louis Blues and suffering a 4-2 series defeat. It stings, and here is something to relive that sting. A recap. [Hockey Wilderness]
- In the series, the Blues stole the Wild’s trademark of being resilient through play and coming up big in key opportunities. [10K Rinks]
- Mats Zuccarello believes that the entire series was decided on special teams, and he would be correct.
Zuccarello: “Really disappointed. We all believed we were going to come back to Minnesota for a Game 7. Our goal was to move forward.”— Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) May 13, 2022
Says series was decided by special teams.
Was emotional because he says this group fought for each other all year long.
Off the trail...
- We’re getting at least one exciting Game 7 on Saturday and it will be between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning. A dramatic series will come to a close...after the Leafs lost Game 6 on Thursday. [Pension Plan Puppets]
- With a brand new one-year, $80,000 contract signed with the Buffalo Beauts, Mikyla Grant-Mentis has made history and become the highest paid women’s hockey player. [Sportsnet]
- Irony and aloofness may be in vogue right now, but Jack Campbell’s sincerity and ability to care, is a breath of fresh air. [The Athletic]
