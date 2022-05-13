 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wilderness Walk: End of a run

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
Minnesota Wild v St Louis Blues - Game Six Photo by Scott Rovak/NHLI via Getty Images

That’s Wild

  • Well, the Minnesota Wild are now out of the running for Lord Stanley’s Cup after losing Game 6 to the St. Louis Blues and suffering a 4-2 series defeat. It stings, and here is something to relive that sting. A recap. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • In the series, the Blues stole the Wild’s trademark of being resilient through play and coming up big in key opportunities. [10K Rinks]
  • Mats Zuccarello believes that the entire series was decided on special teams, and he would be correct.

Off the trail...

  • We’re getting at least one exciting Game 7 on Saturday and it will be between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning. A dramatic series will come to a close...after the Leafs lost Game 6 on Thursday. [Pension Plan Puppets]
  • With a brand new one-year, $80,000 contract signed with the Buffalo Beauts, Mikyla Grant-Mentis has made history and become the highest paid women’s hockey player. [Sportsnet]
  • Irony and aloofness may be in vogue right now, but Jack Campbell’s sincerity and ability to care, is a breath of fresh air. [The Athletic]

