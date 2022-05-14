Wild players named to USA roster for World Championship

The Minnesota Wild were handed a first-round loss in six games to the St. Louis Blues but that does not mean we will be without seeing some of our favorite players lacing up on our screens.

With the 2022 IIHF World Championship going on in Tampere, Finland, three Wild skaters have joined Team USA’s roster and will be with them until the end of the tournament. Forwards Matt Boldy and Ryan Hartman, and defenseman Jon Merrill will be making their way overseas to represent their country.

Matt Boldy, Ryan Hartman and Jon Merrill have been added to Team USA for the #MensWorlds https://t.co/MCNDYC89pE — Minnesota Wild PR (@mnwildPR) May 14, 2022

Team USA opened their tournament with a 4-1 win over Latvia on Friday. It is unknown if the Wild trio will make it over the Atlantic in time to face Austria on Sunday, but they will be playing against Finland on Monday in a meeting of two international powerhouses.

All three players last played international hockey at the Under-20 World Junior Championship in their respective years.