Wilderness Walk: Just question marks

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
That’s Wild

  • In the first of what will be many, The Athletic’s Michael Russo released an off-season primer that just brings up loads of questions. Will Kevin Fiala be traded? Maybe it is Matt Dumba instead? What will they do with the goaltending? There’s just a lot of possibilities for the Minnesota Wild. [The Athletic]
  • Without NHL hockey to play, some Wild players have made their way to Finland and will play for Team USA in the 2022 IIHF World Championship. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • Head coach Dean Evason made one thing perfectly clear: The powerplay really sucked all year long. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • Bad news, it only gets harder from here. [10K Rinks]

Off the trail...

  • There’s some coaching candidates and openings around the league, so how are we feeling about former Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice? [NBCSP]
  • On name’s come off the board already, though, as Bruce Boudreau is set to return to the Vancouver Canucks next season. [The Athletic]

