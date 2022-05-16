Wilderness Walk: Just question marks

That’s Wild
- In the first of what will be many, The Athletic’s Michael Russo released an off-season primer that just brings up loads of questions. Will Kevin Fiala be traded? Maybe it is Matt Dumba instead? What will they do with the goaltending? There’s just a lot of possibilities for the Minnesota Wild. [The Athletic]
- Without NHL hockey to play, some Wild players have made their way to Finland and will play for Team USA in the 2022 IIHF World Championship. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Head coach Dean Evason made one thing perfectly clear: The powerplay really sucked all year long. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Bad news, it only gets harder from here. [10K Rinks]
Off the trail...
- There’s some coaching candidates and openings around the league, so how are we feeling about former Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice? [NBCSP]
- On name’s come off the board already, though, as Bruce Boudreau is set to return to the Vancouver Canucks next season. [The Athletic]
Loading comments...