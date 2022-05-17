 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wilderness Walk: Kaprizov enjoying Minnesotan life more

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
/ new
St Louis Blues v Minnesota Wild - Game Five Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

That’s Wild

  • Despite his successful rookie campaign that earned him the Calder Trophy, Minnesota Wild winger Kirill Kaprizov has had even more fun this year. During the final media availability before players head off for the summer, Kaprizov said through a translator that with his general quality of life in Minnesota has gotten better — he is learning the language more, his parents can visit without COVID restrictions, and he can even talk to people at restaurants when he’s out and about in public.
  • In other current rookie news, the Wild signed top 2021 draft pick Jesper Wallstedt to a three-year, entry-level contract that will start next season. He is expected to start in the AHL, but with numbers like he has in the SHL, he shouldn’t be there for too long. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • Matt Dumba told reporters yesterday that he suffered a punctured lung, broken rib, and a dislocated rib during an April 5 game against the Nashville Predators. He missed 12 games, but he couldn’t miss the playoffs. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • Dean Evason’s ego got the better of him in the first round. [10K Rinks]

Off the trail...

More From Hockey Wilderness

Loading comments...