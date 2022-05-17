Wilderness Walk: Kaprizov enjoying Minnesotan life more

That’s Wild
- Despite his successful rookie campaign that earned him the Calder Trophy, Minnesota Wild winger Kirill Kaprizov has had even more fun this year. During the final media availability before players head off for the summer, Kaprizov said through a translator that with his general quality of life in Minnesota has gotten better — he is learning the language more, his parents can visit without COVID restrictions, and he can even talk to people at restaurants when he’s out and about in public.
Kirill Kaprizov and translator Ilya. He’s heading home later today: “This year was so much better than last year. My English is a little better. My parents can come. I can talk to people at restaurants a little.” pic.twitter.com/tZjQv0gvAC— Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) May 16, 2022
- In other current rookie news, the Wild signed top 2021 draft pick Jesper Wallstedt to a three-year, entry-level contract that will start next season. He is expected to start in the AHL, but with numbers like he has in the SHL, he shouldn’t be there for too long. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Matt Dumba told reporters yesterday that he suffered a punctured lung, broken rib, and a dislocated rib during an April 5 game against the Nashville Predators. He missed 12 games, but he couldn’t miss the playoffs. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Dean Evason’s ego got the better of him in the first round. [10K Rinks]
Off the trail...
- Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner got his car stolen at gunpoint just 48 hours after his team got knocked out of the playoffs. [Daily Faceoff]
- After an injury-riddled roster led them to missing the playoffs for the first time in franchise history, the Vegas Golden Knights have fired head coach Pete DeBoer. [Knights on Ice]
- Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron dispels any rumors that he wants to join the Montreal Canadiens in free agency this summer, can only ever see him playing in Boston. [Sportsnet]
- Now that they’re knocked out, what is left for the Pittsburgh Penguins? [NBC Sports]
- Playoff beards: hockey’s wackiest tradition. [ESPN]
