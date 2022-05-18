Wilderness Walk: Joel Eriksson Ek’s toothless smile

That’s Wild
- Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek got whacked in the face by his won teammate’s stick during the first round of the playoffs, and is now sporting a big massive, gigantic, large, substantial gap in the middle of his mouth.
Joel Eriksson Ek’s face is a mess from the friendly fire high stick in Game 7. He went through a lot of gruesome stuff in the medical room in order to come back in that game. Unfortunately for the #mnwild, it was basically 4-0 by time he was back. pic.twitter.com/ygmCuI7k9s— Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) May 16, 2022
- Marc-Andre Fleury is a free agent. Cam Talbot has one year left but might get traded. There is a rookie goaltender on their way and could just be a couple years away. So, what are the Wild going to do about goaltending? [Hockey Wilderness]
- The Wild wasted a once-in-a-career performance from Kirill Kaprizov. [10K Rinks]
Off the trail...
- Hot coach free agent Barry Trotz interviewed with the Winnipeg Jets yesterday, but was also mentioned as a “key candidate” for the opening on the Philadelphia Flyers bench. [Broad Street Hockey]
- Despite another first-round loss, the Toronto Maple Leafs will not be parting ways with GM Kyle Dubas or head coach Sheldon Keefe.
Brendan Shanahan says he "looks forward to working with Kyle and Sheldon next season."— Matt Larkin (@MLarkinHockey) May 17, 2022
So that's Sheldon Keefe and Kyle Dubas back for 2022-23.
- Should they stay or should they go? There’s a lot of key members of the Pittsburgh Penguins that could hit free agency. Could you even imagine that team without Evgeni Malkin or Kris Letang? Well, you might need to. [Pensburgh]
- Why the Colorado Avalanche are this year’s playoff juggernaut. [ESPN]
Loading comments...