 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wilderness Walk: Joel Eriksson Ek’s toothless smile

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
/ new
NHL: MAY 08 Playoffs Round 1 Game 4 - Wild at Blues Photo by Rick Ulreich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

That’s Wild

  • Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek got whacked in the face by his won teammate’s stick during the first round of the playoffs, and is now sporting a big massive, gigantic, large, substantial gap in the middle of his mouth.
  • Marc-Andre Fleury is a free agent. Cam Talbot has one year left but might get traded. There is a rookie goaltender on their way and could just be a couple years away. So, what are the Wild going to do about goaltending? [Hockey Wilderness]
  • The Wild wasted a once-in-a-career performance from Kirill Kaprizov. [10K Rinks]

Off the trail...

  • Should they stay or should they go? There’s a lot of key members of the Pittsburgh Penguins that could hit free agency. Could you even imagine that team without Evgeni Malkin or Kris Letang? Well, you might need to. [Pensburgh]
  • Why the Colorado Avalanche are this year’s playoff juggernaut. [ESPN]

More From Hockey Wilderness

Loading comments...