Jared Spurgeon named finalist for Lady Byng

Minnesota Wild captain Jared Spurgeon might earn the first individual award of his career.

Announced by the NHL on Tuesday, Spurgeon has been named as one of the three finalists for the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy. He was also a finalist last season.

The Lady Byng is awarded to the “player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability,” and given how many minutes Spurgeon played in all situations for the Wild this season and the fact that he took just five minor penalties through 65 games, just shows how gentlemanly he is.

Up against Spurgeon for the award is Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin — who also earned just five minor penalties, but played in 79 games — and Winnipeg Jets winger Kyle Connor, who even though he had to do less defending, earned just two minor penalties in 79 games.

No Wild player has ever earned the Lady Byng, but if Spurgeon walks away with the award, this would mark the third consecutive year that one has earned any trophy. In 2019-20, defenseman Matt Dumba won the King Clancy for his leadership and humanitarian efforts, and then star Kirill Kaprizov earned the Calder Trophy for being the top rookie.

The NHL Awards will take place in between Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.