Wilderness Walk: Guerin doesn’t regret buyouts

That’s Wild
- Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin spoke before his hectic offseason and among the countless things he mentioned, he expressed no regret at all when it came to the buyouts of Ryan Suter and Zach Parise. [The Athletic]
“Would we love to have that cap space? Of course we would. But we knew exactly what we were doing. We knew exactly what position we were putting ourselves in. I’d do it again. We’re just going to deal with it.”
- Another year, another Wild skater that is up for an individual award at the end of it. Now for the third consecutive season, a trophy finalist is on the roster and this time it’s captain Jared Spurgeon who is up for the Lady Byng. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Jason Arnott said the quiet part out loud about Ryan Suter and his attitude. [10K Rinks]
Off the trail...
- Some nice news: the NHLPA and IIHF are donating $100K worth of hockey equipment to youth players in Ukraine. [Sportsnet]
- Don’t worry Penguins fans, Ron Hextall has a plan. It’s all right up here *taps noggin.* That seems fine right? [The Athletic]
- Planning on throwing an offer sheet at a player this summer, anybody? It might just end up costing you a bit more now. [Sportsnet]
