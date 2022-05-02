Wilderness Walk: Marcus Foligno playing through injury

“It’s the playoffs. That’s my biggest answer,” Foligno said when asked how he felt. “It’d feel wrong sitting out and just tried to get back and obviously feeling a lot better (Saturday) and got good news from docs. Just something you gotta play through for a while, and I can do that. Obviously, there’s a little bit more equipment on the knee, but other than that, I feel pretty good, skating-wise, and I wouldn’t be out there if I didn’t feel like I could play. So, I feel pretty good.”