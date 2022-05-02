Game 1 Gamethread: Wild vs. Blues (8:30 p.m.)

Oh boy, oh boy. It’s Game 1 of the first-round series between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues and we are JACKED. UP.

Let’s bash some bodies, score some goals, and win this damn series in four. Think with your heart, not with your brain. It’s going to be a good one.

Wild vs. Blues When: 8:30 p.m. CT

Where: Xcel Energy Center

TV: ESPN, SN360, TVAS2, BSN, BSWI, BSMW

Radio: KFAN 100.3

Projected Wild Lineup:

Kirill Kaprizov—Ryan Hartman—Mats Zuccarello

Kevin Fiala—Frederick Gaudreau—Matt Boldy

Jordan Greenway—Joel Eriksson Ek—Marcus Foligno

Brandon Duhaime—Tyson Jost—Nicolas Deslauriers

Jake Middleton—Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin—Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill—Dmitry Kulikov

Marc-Andre Fleury gets the start in net.

Projected Blues Lineup:

Brandon Saad—Ryan O’Reilly—David Perron

Pavel Buchnevich—Robert Thomas—Vlad Tarasenko

Ivan Barbashev—Brayden Schenn—Jordan Kyrou

Alexei Toropchenko—Tyler Bozak—Nathan Walker

Nick Leddy—Colton Parayko

Torey Krug—Justin Faulk

Nico Mikkola—Robert Bortuzzo

Ville Husso is going to be the Blues’ starter tonight.

