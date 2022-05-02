Game 1 Gamethread: Wild vs. Blues (8:30 p.m.)

Oh boy, oh boy. It’s Game 1 of the first-round series between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues and we are JACKED. UP.
Let’s bash some bodies, score some goals, and win this damn series in four. Think with your heart, not with your brain. It’s going to be a good one.
Projected Wild Lineup:
Kirill Kaprizov—Ryan Hartman—Mats Zuccarello
Kevin Fiala—Frederick Gaudreau—Matt Boldy
Jordan Greenway—Joel Eriksson Ek—Marcus Foligno
Brandon Duhaime—Tyson Jost—Nicolas Deslauriers
Jake Middleton—Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin—Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill—Dmitry Kulikov
Marc-Andre Fleury gets the start in net.
Projected Blues Lineup:
Brandon Saad—Ryan O’Reilly—David Perron
Pavel Buchnevich—Robert Thomas—Vlad Tarasenko
Ivan Barbashev—Brayden Schenn—Jordan Kyrou
Alexei Toropchenko—Tyler Bozak—Nathan Walker
Nick Leddy—Colton Parayko
Torey Krug—Justin Faulk
Nico Mikkola—Robert Bortuzzo
Ville Husso is going to be the Blues’ starter tonight.
Join us in the comments down below!
