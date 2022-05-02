 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 1 Gamethread: Wild vs. Blues (8:30 p.m.)

IT’S GAME 1!

By Thomas P. Williams
St. Louis Blues v Minnesota Wild Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images

Oh boy, oh boy. It’s Game 1 of the first-round series between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues and we are JACKED. UP.

Let’s bash some bodies, score some goals, and win this damn series in four. Think with your heart, not with your brain. It’s going to be a good one.

Wild vs. Blues

When: 8:30 p.m. CT
Where: Xcel Energy Center
TV: ESPN, SN360, TVAS2, BSN, BSWI, BSMW
Radio: KFAN 100.3

Projected Wild Lineup:

Kirill Kaprizov—Ryan Hartman—Mats Zuccarello
Kevin Fiala—Frederick Gaudreau—Matt Boldy
Jordan Greenway—Joel Eriksson Ek—Marcus Foligno
Brandon Duhaime—Tyson Jost—Nicolas Deslauriers

Jake Middleton—Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin—Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill—Dmitry Kulikov

Marc-Andre Fleury gets the start in net.

Projected Blues Lineup:

Brandon Saad—Ryan O’Reilly—David Perron
Pavel Buchnevich—Robert Thomas—Vlad Tarasenko
Ivan Barbashev—Brayden Schenn—Jordan Kyrou
Alexei Toropchenko—Tyler Bozak—Nathan Walker

Nick Leddy—Colton Parayko
Torey Krug—Justin Faulk
Nico Mikkola—Robert Bortuzzo

Ville Husso is going to be the Blues’ starter tonight.

Join us in the comments down below!

