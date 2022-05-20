Wilderness Walk: Pain in Finland

That’s Wild
- There are three Minnesota Wild skaters over in Finland playing for Team USA in the 2022 IIHF World Championship, but the only one that is even currently playing, just got a little banged up in game action. Defenseman Jon Merrill fell a little awkwardly with an opponent and apparently looked to hurt his arm or wrist in his debut.
#mnwild defenseman Jon Merrill clicked skates with an opponent in Great Britain-USA game, fell awkwardly and looked to hurt his arm or wrist a shift into his world championships debut.— Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) May 19, 2022
Matt Boldy and Ryan Hartman aren’t playing yet.
- Kevin Fiala will likely not be a Wild player next season. So what does a trade involving him look like? We got some historical examples of trades, and went over what prospects Minnesota might target from teams reportedly interested in the player. [Hockey Wilderness]
- ...Is it time for the Wild to tank? [10K Rinks]
Off the trail...
- On Wednesday night, there was a chaotic Game 1 between the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames; one that broke some records and had some wild stats. [Sportsnet]
- Florida Panthers’ Andrew Brunette, New York Rangers’ Gerard Gallant, and Flames bench boss Darryl Sutter, are your finalists for the Jack Adams. [NBC Sports]
- The case for the Toronto Maple Leafs to run it back. [Pension Plan Puppets]
