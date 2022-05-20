 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wilderness Walk: Pain in Finland

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
NHL: APR 21 Canucks at Wild Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

That’s Wild

  • There are three Minnesota Wild skaters over in Finland playing for Team USA in the 2022 IIHF World Championship, but the only one that is even currently playing, just got a little banged up in game action. Defenseman Jon Merrill fell a little awkwardly with an opponent and apparently looked to hurt his arm or wrist in his debut.
  • Kevin Fiala will likely not be a Wild player next season. So what does a trade involving him look like? We got some historical examples of trades, and went over what prospects Minnesota might target from teams reportedly interested in the player. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • ...Is it time for the Wild to tank? [10K Rinks]

