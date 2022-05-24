 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wilderness Walk: Guerin defends Dumba, rags on Fiala

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
  • On a local radio interview, Minnesota GM Bill Guerin spilled the beans on what he thinks about certain players on his roster. With trades needing to happen this summer, Guerin made it clear that he wants to keep defenseman Matt Dumba in St. Paul and could easily depart with Kevin Fiala because he has only “had three good months.”
  • Speaking of Fiala, we did a little Hockey Wilderness roundtable and asked the question if people would be willing to accept a trade package surrounding the Ottawa Senators’ seventh-overall pick in exchange for the offensive winger? [Hockey Wilderness]
  • Head coach Dean Evason can’t blame his players on execution on the power play. [10K Rinks]

  • The most shocking thing about the Florida Panthers in these playoffs, arguably, is the fact that they have only scored ONE power play goal through these two rounds. For a team that scored a ton in the regular season it doesn’t make a lot of sense. [Sportsnet]
  • The Edmonton Oilers got what they wanted. [Defector]
  • In the playoffs, St. Louis Blues netminder Jordan Binnington is out for the remainder. [St. Louis Game Time]
  • This is kinda wild: despite the Pittsburgh Penguins being eliminated a whole week ago, Jake Guentzel is still the leading goal scorer in the playoffs. [Pensburgh]
  • And finally, remember Craig Ramsay? He’s become a legend in Slovakia. Which is certainly not something you had on your late-90s Philadelphia Flyers bingo card. [The Athletic]

