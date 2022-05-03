That Was Wild: Minnesota Wild lose 4-0 to St. Louis Blues

It was all sunshine and roses before the game, but Ville Husso, David Perron, and their band of merry men from Missouri went and ruined it for us.

The Minnesota Wild got loads of pucks on net, but the St. Louis Blues coasted to victory on the back of their dominant powerplay and penalty kill. It was a bit of a travesty. We have high hopes that the Wild can bounce back in the second game of the series, but there weren’t many lessons that Dean Evason and crew can learn.

Be better, I guess?

Don’t let Husso act like the second coming of Dominik Hasek?

Maybe the defense can help Marc-Andre Fleury out with his rebounds a little bit more, but it’s tough to figure out what went wrong for the Wild tonight. It’s much easier to figure out what went right for the St. Louis Blues.

At the end of the day, David Perron sucks, and we hope Ville Husso sleeps terribly.

If you feel like it, listen to us gripe about the loss and tell all your friends.