Dudes be getting surgeries

The Minnesota Wild news cycle is pretty much dead for the next couple of weeks. We are still five weeks away from the 2022 NHL Draft and all we have to do is twiddle our thumbs and try to think positive thoughts about our favorite hockey team being knocked out of the first round in six games.

But you know what else happens around this time? We get updates about which players are so damn injured and what they’re going to do about it in the summer.

#mnwild captain Jared Spurgeon had core muscle surgery and is expected back to full strength in 6 weeks. Hampered him since before Winter Classic, I believe.



RW Mats Zuccarello is having similar surgery/same timetable. He also had a fracture in leg that will heal with rest. — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) May 30, 2022

According to The Athletic’s Michael Russo, Wild captain Jared Spurgeon went under the knife and is going to be on the shelf for about six weeks as he recovers from a surgery to repair a core muscle injury that he has been dealing with since last year. Spurgeon did miss some time, but in the 65 games he kept being his productive self, scoring 10 goals and 40 points while controlling play at a top-tier level.

In addition to Spurgeon, winger Mats Zuccarello is also getting some off-season treatment for an injury. Both players are expected to be back in time for training camp that feels forever from now.