Wilderness Walk: Mushy middle

That’s Wild
- The Minnesota Wild — along with the other 28 teams not playing hockey games right now — are in the weird time of the season. All we can do is speculate about transactions and look up some prospects as we await the 2022 NHL Draft in over a month. There’s nothing really else.
- Captain Jared Spurgeon and Mats Zuccarello are two players that have had off-season surgeries already and both are expected to be back in time for training camp. [Hockey Wilderness]
Off the trail...
- Everyone have a nice long weekend? The second round came to a close with last night’s Game 7 and we are on to the Conference Finals. Here’s hoping your bandwagon team is still in it and/or you’re still having fun. Anyways, while the Easter Conference Final doesn’t seem like it’ll be too exciting, out West things are going to be FUN. So hopefully you like staying up late. [TSN]
- The biggest thing to watch? Connor McDavid vs. Nathan MacKinnon in the battle between the Edmonton Oilers and the Colorado Avalanche. [Sportsnet]
- It’s going to be a big summer for the Calgary Flames, as they have a few guys that need contracts and they won’t be able to pay all of them. [ProHockeyTalk]
- And finally, these playoffs really have been a lot of fun. Which can be a weird experience if you’ve been a hockey fan for a long time. The fun continues tonight; giddy up. [The Athletic]
