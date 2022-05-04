 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wilderness Walk: Evason recognizes team frustration

By Thomas P. Williams
NHL: APR 12 Oilers at Wild Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
  • Minnesota Wild head coach Dean Evason acknowledged that his team is overall frustrated with how they played in the Game 1 loss to the St. Louis Blues; and that was evident once Jared Spurgeon uncharacteristically tried to chop Pavel Buchnevich’s foot off at his ankle with a cross-check.
  • For that cross-check, Spurgeon ended up avoiding any suspension time and was fined $5,000. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • What was one big and large reason why the Wild lost Game 1? Just a bunch of “empty-calorie” shots that didn’t have much of a chance to end up as a goal anyway. [10K Rinks]
  • Heading into the playoffs, the Wild were riding high with the top-end combination of Kirill Kaprizov and Kevin Fiala. [The Athletic]

Off the trail...

  • We are two days into the ‘yoffs and there have already been about a million fines and hearings. The first round is just the best thing ever. [ProHockeyTalk]
  • Philadelphia Flyers GM and our old friend Chuck Fletcher is trying to search for his “ideal candidate” for the coaching role for the team he has kind of ruined. [Broad Street Hockey]
  • Bruce Boudreau’s future behind the bench for the Vancouver Canucks is uncertain after Jim Rutherford laid out his plan. [Sportsnet]

