Wilderness Walk: Evason recognizes team frustration

- Minnesota Wild head coach Dean Evason acknowledged that his team is overall frustrated with how they played in the Game 1 loss to the St. Louis Blues; and that was evident once Jared Spurgeon uncharacteristically tried to chop Pavel Buchnevich’s foot off at his ankle with a cross-check.
Dean Evason on Spurgeon: “We were frustrated last night. We took some bad penalties. That’s a bad penalty. He knows it. When Jared Spurgeon does something like that, it means your group is off kilter a little bit. So they’ll rein it back in and he’ll be the guy to do it.”— Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) May 3, 2022
- For that cross-check, Spurgeon ended up avoiding any suspension time and was fined $5,000. [Hockey Wilderness]
- What was one big and large reason why the Wild lost Game 1? Just a bunch of “empty-calorie” shots that didn’t have much of a chance to end up as a goal anyway. [10K Rinks]
- Heading into the playoffs, the Wild were riding high with the top-end combination of Kirill Kaprizov and Kevin Fiala. [The Athletic]
Off the trail...
- We are two days into the ‘yoffs and there have already been about a million fines and hearings. The first round is just the best thing ever. [ProHockeyTalk]
- Philadelphia Flyers GM and our old friend Chuck Fletcher is trying to search for his “ideal candidate” for the coaching role for the team he has kind of ruined. [Broad Street Hockey]
- Bruce Boudreau’s future behind the bench for the Vancouver Canucks is uncertain after Jim Rutherford laid out his plan. [Sportsnet]
