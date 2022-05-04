 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 2 Gamethread: Wild vs. Blues (8:30 p.m.)

Tie it up, please.

By Thomas P. Williams
Minnesota at St. Louis Chris Lee/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

We’re nervously anticipating a game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues, what else is new?

Wild vs. Blues

When: 8:30 p.m. CT
Where: Xcel Energy Center
TV: ESPN, SN360, TVAS2, BSN, BSWI, BSMW
Radio: KFAN 100.3

Projected Wild Lineup:

Kirill Kaprizov—Ryan Hartman—Mats Zuccarello
Kevin Fiala—Frederick Gaudreau—Matt Boldy
Jordan Greenway—Joel Eriksson Ek—Marcus Foligno
Brandon Duhaime—Tyson Jost—Nicolas Deslauriers

Jake Middleton—Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin—Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill—Alex Goligoski

Marc-Andre Fleury is keeping the crease.

Projected Blues Lineup:

Brandon Saad—Ryan O’Reilly—David Perron
Pavel Buchnevich—Robert Thomas—Vlad Tarasenko
Ivan Barbashev—Brayden Schenn—Jordan Kyrou
Alexei Toropchenko—Tyler Bozak—Nathan Walker

Nick Leddy—Colton Parayko
Torey Krug—Justin Faulk
Nico Mikkola—Robert Bortuzzo

After his 37-save shutout, Ville Husso is once again going to be in between the pipes.

Inspired by Ryan Hartman’s generosity, feel free to donate to Children’s Minnesota as they continue their effort and support, especially during this time as they continue their effort to support trans kids through their Gender Health Program. Feel free to donate here.

