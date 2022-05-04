Game 2 Gamethread: Wild vs. Blues (8:30 p.m.)

We’re nervously anticipating a game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues, what else is new?

Wild vs. Blues When: 8:30 p.m. CT

Where: Xcel Energy Center

TV: ESPN, SN360, TVAS2, BSN, BSWI, BSMW

Radio: KFAN 100.3

Projected Wild Lineup:

Kirill Kaprizov—Ryan Hartman—Mats Zuccarello

Kevin Fiala—Frederick Gaudreau—Matt Boldy

Jordan Greenway—Joel Eriksson Ek—Marcus Foligno

Brandon Duhaime—Tyson Jost—Nicolas Deslauriers

Jake Middleton—Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin—Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill—Alex Goligoski

Marc-Andre Fleury is keeping the crease.

Projected Blues Lineup:

Brandon Saad—Ryan O’Reilly—David Perron

Pavel Buchnevich—Robert Thomas—Vlad Tarasenko

Ivan Barbashev—Brayden Schenn—Jordan Kyrou

Alexei Toropchenko—Tyler Bozak—Nathan Walker

Nick Leddy—Colton Parayko

Torey Krug—Justin Faulk

Nico Mikkola—Robert Bortuzzo

After his 37-save shutout, Ville Husso is once again going to be in between the pipes.

Inspired by Ryan Hartman’s generosity, feel free to donate to Children’s Minnesota as they continue their effort and support, especially during this time as they continue their effort to support trans kids through their Gender Health Program. Feel free to donate here.