Game 2 Gamethread: Wild vs. Blues (8:30 p.m.)

We’re nervously anticipating a game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues, what else is new?
Projected Wild Lineup:
Kirill Kaprizov—Ryan Hartman—Mats Zuccarello
Kevin Fiala—Frederick Gaudreau—Matt Boldy
Jordan Greenway—Joel Eriksson Ek—Marcus Foligno
Brandon Duhaime—Tyson Jost—Nicolas Deslauriers
Jake Middleton—Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin—Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill—Alex Goligoski
Marc-Andre Fleury is keeping the crease.
Projected Blues Lineup:
Brandon Saad—Ryan O’Reilly—David Perron
Pavel Buchnevich—Robert Thomas—Vlad Tarasenko
Ivan Barbashev—Brayden Schenn—Jordan Kyrou
Alexei Toropchenko—Tyler Bozak—Nathan Walker
Nick Leddy—Colton Parayko
Torey Krug—Justin Faulk
Nico Mikkola—Robert Bortuzzo
After his 37-save shutout, Ville Husso is once again going to be in between the pipes.
Inspired by Ryan Hartman’s generosity, feel free to donate to Children’s Minnesota as they continue their effort and support, especially during this time as they continue their effort to support trans kids through their Gender Health Program. Feel free to donate here.
