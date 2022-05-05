Wilderness Walk: Dumba nominated for King Clancy

In the morning before Game 2, the NHL announced all 32 nominees for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, and defenseman Matt Dumba is up for the award as the Minnesota Wild representative. Dumba won the award previously for the 2019-20 season, and former Wild man Jason Zucker earned it the year prior, in the 2018-19 season.

The @NHL has announced the 32 nominees for the 2021-22 King Clancy Memorial Trophy, presented “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”

#NHLAwards: https://t.co/2TProz0tLp pic.twitter.com/rsorogfiTx — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 4, 2022

Off the trail...

Inspired by Ryan Hartman’s generosity, feel free to donate to Children’s Minnesota as they continue their effort and support, especially during this time as they continue their effort to support trans kids through their Gender Health Program. Feel free to donate here.