Wilderness Walk: Dumba nominated for King Clancy

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
St. Louis Blues v Minnesota Wild - Game Two Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images
  • In the morning before Game 2, the NHL announced all 32 nominees for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, and defenseman Matt Dumba is up for the award as the Minnesota Wild representative. Dumba won the award previously for the 2019-20 season, and former Wild man Jason Zucker earned it the year prior, in the 2018-19 season.
  • What might happen if the Wild cannot match the goaltending of the St. Louis Blues through this series? [10K Rinks]
  • Wild players knew something before Game 2: Ville Husso isn’t unbeatable. Turns out they were right. [Pioneer Press]

Off the trail...

Inspired by Ryan Hartman’s generosity, feel free to donate to Children’s Minnesota as they continue their effort and support, especially during this time as they continue their effort to support trans kids through their Gender Health Program. Feel free to donate here.

