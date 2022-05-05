That Was Wild Podcast: Good GREEF

Joel Eriksson Ek was a problem, and the St. Louis Blues didn’t know how to deal with him. Two goals, an assist, six penalty minutes and a hat-trick that got taken away. Curse you offsides review.

Is it strange that Eriksson Ek felt like the Minnesota Wild’s most dominant player while Kirill Kaprizov continues to set milestones, including the first post-season hat-trick in franchise history?

All hail Kirill.

Marc-André Fleury redeemed himself with a massive performance in the 6-2 win, stopping 32 of 34 shots, and was the key to the penalty kill looking serviceable. Holding the Blues to just one goal in five powerplays may not seem like a massive success, but it's a recipe for success, with the Wild going two for three on their powerplay opportunities.

In the third period, Tyson Jost was the Wild’s most visible player and looked so much more than just a talented bottom-six forward. If there is such thing as a “he deserves a goal” guy, it was Jost tonight.

The first win, 15 more to go.

