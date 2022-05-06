Game 3 Gamethread: Wild at Blues (8:30 p.m.)

With the series all tied up, the Minnesota Wild are visiting the St. Louis Blues and hope to get the edge over them tonight.
Projected Wild Lineup:
Kirill Kaprizov—Ryan Hartman—Mats Zuccarello
Kevin Fiala—Frederick Gaudreau—Matt Boldy
Jordan Greenway—Joel Eriksson Ek—Marcus Foligno
Brandon Duhaime—Tyson Jost—Nicolas Deslauriers
Jake Middleton—Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin—Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill—Alex Goligoski
If it ain’t broke, I can’t imagine the Wild will try to fix it — Marc-Andre Fleury is probably starting in net.
Projected Blues Lineup:
Brandon Saad—Ryan O’Reilly—David Perron
Pavel Buchnevich—Robert Thomas—Vlad Tarasenko
Ivan Barbashev—Brayden Schenn—Jordan Kyrou
Alexei Toropchenko—Tyler Bozak—Nathan Walker
Nico Mikkola—Colton Parayko
Torey Krug—Justin Faulk
Calle Rosen—Robert Bortuzzo
Steven Santini
Ville Husso, obviously, is in net, despite putting in a poor performance on Wednesday.
The health of the Blues’ blue line is still unknown, so it will be a mix of their depth defenseman sprinkled throughout.
