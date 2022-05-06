Game 3 Gamethread: Wild at Blues (8:30 p.m.)

With the series all tied up, the Minnesota Wild are visiting the St. Louis Blues and hope to get the edge over them tonight.

Wild at Blues When: 8:30 p.m. CT

Where: Enterprise Center

TV: BSN, TNT, BSMW, BSWIX, SN360, TVAS2

Radio: KFAN 100.3

Projected Wild Lineup:

Kirill Kaprizov—Ryan Hartman—Mats Zuccarello

Kevin Fiala—Frederick Gaudreau—Matt Boldy

Jordan Greenway—Joel Eriksson Ek—Marcus Foligno

Brandon Duhaime—Tyson Jost—Nicolas Deslauriers

Jake Middleton—Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin—Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill—Alex Goligoski

If it ain’t broke, I can’t imagine the Wild will try to fix it — Marc-Andre Fleury is probably starting in net.

Projected Blues Lineup:

Brandon Saad—Ryan O’Reilly—David Perron

Pavel Buchnevich—Robert Thomas—Vlad Tarasenko

Ivan Barbashev—Brayden Schenn—Jordan Kyrou

Alexei Toropchenko—Tyler Bozak—Nathan Walker

Nico Mikkola—Colton Parayko

Torey Krug—Justin Faulk

Calle Rosen—Robert Bortuzzo

Steven Santini

Ville Husso, obviously, is in net, despite putting in a poor performance on Wednesday.

The health of the Blues’ blue line is still unknown, so it will be a mix of their depth defenseman sprinkled throughout.

