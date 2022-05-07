That Was Wild Podcast: A Quick Start

There isn’t much to complain about when it takes only a handful of seconds for the Minnesota Wild to gain a firm grasp on the game at hand. Precisely what happened tonight.

Joel Eriksson Ek put on a masterclass, playing physical and shot out of a cannon at the beginning of each period. The GREEF line continues to impress.

Kirill Kaprizov scores another ridiculous goal, just adding to his already mythical status for the Wild. What is the ceiling for this kid?

Kevin Fiala went from supernova to superno-where-to-be-seen so quickly. What will it take to get him on the board and give the Wild an elite-level offense?

Not everything can be placed solely on the shoulders of the top two units.

Marc-André Fleury has cemented himself as the start, barring complete disaster. It’s justified, and he has looked stellar in the last two games.

This team is rolling, everyone is doing their part and the St. Louis Blues look to be in trouble.