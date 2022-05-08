 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 4 Gamethread: Wild at Blues (3:30 p.m.)

It’s an important one.

By Thomas P. Williams
St. Louis Blues v Minnesota Wild

The Minnesota Wild are holding a 2-1 series lead over the St. Louis Blues coming into Game 4 on Sunday. The all-important game can be decided — will the Wild walk away with a dominant 3-1 lead and almost guaranteed to face the Colorado Avalanche soon? Or will the Blues force a best-of-three?

Wild at Blues

When: 3:30 p.m. CT
Where: Enterprise Arena
TV: TBS, BSN, TVAS, SN360, BSMW, BSWIX
Radio: KFAN 100.3

Projected Wild Lineup:

Kirill Kaprizov—Ryan Hartman—Mats Zuccarello
Kevin Fiala—Frederick Gaudreau—Matt Boldy
Jordan Greenway—Joel Eriksson Ek—Marcus Foligno
Brandon Duhaime—Tyson Jost—Nicolas Deslauriers

Jake Middleton—Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin—Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill—Alex Goligoski

Marc-Andre Fleury gets his fourth start in this series.

Projected Blues Lineup:

Brandon Saad—Ryan O’Reilly—David Perron
Pavel Buchnevich—Robert Thomas—Vlad Tarasenko
Ivan Barbashev—Brayden Schenn—Jordan Kyrou
Alexei Toropchenko—Tyler Bozak—Nathan Walker

Nico Mikkola—Colton Parayko
Calle Rosen—Justin Faulk
Steven Santini—Scott Perunovich

Jordan Binnington maybe? Ville Husso still?

There is just no clarity on the Blues lineup before puck drop. Torey Krug will be out, but Robert Bortuzzo might be as well, so the Minnesota boy Scott Perunovich might be getting his playoffs debut. Who knows!

