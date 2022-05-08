Game 4 Gamethread: Wild at Blues (3:30 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are holding a 2-1 series lead over the St. Louis Blues coming into Game 4 on Sunday. The all-important game can be decided — will the Wild walk away with a dominant 3-1 lead and almost guaranteed to face the Colorado Avalanche soon? Or will the Blues force a best-of-three?

Wild at Blues When: 3:30 p.m. CT

Where: Enterprise Arena

TV: TBS, BSN, TVAS, SN360, BSMW, BSWIX

Radio: KFAN 100.3

Projected Wild Lineup:

Kirill Kaprizov—Ryan Hartman—Mats Zuccarello

Kevin Fiala—Frederick Gaudreau—Matt Boldy

Jordan Greenway—Joel Eriksson Ek—Marcus Foligno

Brandon Duhaime—Tyson Jost—Nicolas Deslauriers

Jake Middleton—Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin—Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill—Alex Goligoski

Marc-Andre Fleury gets his fourth start in this series.

Projected Blues Lineup:

Brandon Saad—Ryan O’Reilly—David Perron

Pavel Buchnevich—Robert Thomas—Vlad Tarasenko

Ivan Barbashev—Brayden Schenn—Jordan Kyrou

Alexei Toropchenko—Tyler Bozak—Nathan Walker

Nico Mikkola—Colton Parayko

Calle Rosen—Justin Faulk

Steven Santini—Scott Perunovich

Jordan Binnington maybe? Ville Husso still?

There is just no clarity on the Blues lineup before puck drop. Torey Krug will be out, but Robert Bortuzzo might be as well, so the Minnesota boy Scott Perunovich might be getting his playoffs debut. Who knows!

