Game 4 Gamethread: Wild at Blues (3:30 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are holding a 2-1 series lead over the St. Louis Blues coming into Game 4 on Sunday. The all-important game can be decided — will the Wild walk away with a dominant 3-1 lead and almost guaranteed to face the Colorado Avalanche soon? Or will the Blues force a best-of-three?
Projected Wild Lineup:
Kirill Kaprizov—Ryan Hartman—Mats Zuccarello
Kevin Fiala—Frederick Gaudreau—Matt Boldy
Jordan Greenway—Joel Eriksson Ek—Marcus Foligno
Brandon Duhaime—Tyson Jost—Nicolas Deslauriers
Jake Middleton—Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin—Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill—Alex Goligoski
Marc-Andre Fleury gets his fourth start in this series.
Projected Blues Lineup:
Brandon Saad—Ryan O’Reilly—David Perron
Pavel Buchnevich—Robert Thomas—Vlad Tarasenko
Ivan Barbashev—Brayden Schenn—Jordan Kyrou
Alexei Toropchenko—Tyler Bozak—Nathan Walker
Nico Mikkola—Colton Parayko
Calle Rosen—Justin Faulk
Steven Santini—Scott Perunovich
Jordan Binnington maybe? Ville Husso still?
There is just no clarity on the Blues lineup before puck drop. Torey Krug will be out, but Robert Bortuzzo might be as well, so the Minnesota boy Scott Perunovich might be getting his playoffs debut. Who knows!
