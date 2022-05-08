That Was Wild Podcast: Kevin Fiala needs a reset

The Minnesota Wild had a wretched night, but I suppose Kevin Fiala’s was worse?

Fiala’s horrific playoffs continue, and at this point, we just feel bad for him. On a night filled with misplaced penalties, falling over the blueline and generally being ineffective, Fiala’s performance is terrible and keeps getting worse. At least he assisted on Matt Boldy’s first career playoff goal?

Silver linings and all that.

Marc-André Fleury looked pedestrian but was likely the only thing keeping tonight from being a blowout. We’re unsure if it would be a good approach to swap to Cam Talbot for Game 5.

The game's story was the uncharacteristically lousy night from the GREEF line of Joel Eriksson Ek, Marcus Foligno and Jordan Greenway. Their physicality was lacking, they were a non-factor on offense, and they were nearly a liability on defense. As one of the NHL’s most consistent and dominant lines, it’s hard not to be shocked at tonight's performance.

The series is tied at two games apiece, the St. Louis Blues defense is being held together by hockey tape, and glue and the Wild are headed home for the next game. We knew it would be a close series, but that doesn't mean we have to like it.