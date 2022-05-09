 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wilderness Walk: It ain’t going to be perfect

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
Minnesota Wild v St Louis Blues - Game Four Photo by Joe Puetz/Getty Images

  • Well, the Minnesota Wild suffered a loss in Game 4 to the St. Louis Blues and now the series is tied 2-2. At least one line knows that sometimes they should take that late-game effort and try to score some goals with the same attitude earlier in the game.
  • Before the game, during a Saturday night broadcast, a report that the New Jersey Devils are interested in acquiring Kevin Fiala and since the Wild winger is going to be most likely too expensive for the team to keep, a team waiving a top-seven pick this year might be too enticing to forget about. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • The Wild’s blue line got fully healthy at the perfect time. [10K Rinks]

Inspired by Ryan Hartman’s generosity, feel free to donate to Children’s Minnesota as they continue their effort and support, especially during this time as they continue their effort to support trans kids through their Gender Health Program. Feel free to donate here.

