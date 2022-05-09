Wilderness Walk: It ain’t going to be perfect

That’s Wild
- Well, the Minnesota Wild suffered a loss in Game 4 to the St. Louis Blues and now the series is tied 2-2. At least one line knows that sometimes they should take that late-game effort and try to score some goals with the same attitude earlier in the game.
Boldy on his line with Fiala and Gaudreau: "It's not always going to be perfect or go your way, but we've gotta find a way to be better and take the momentum we created in the third and use it to our advantage. We have to be better for sure."— Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) May 9, 2022
- Before the game, during a Saturday night broadcast, a report that the New Jersey Devils are interested in acquiring Kevin Fiala and since the Wild winger is going to be most likely too expensive for the team to keep, a team waiving a top-seven pick this year might be too enticing to forget about. [Hockey Wilderness]
- The Wild’s blue line got fully healthy at the perfect time. [10K Rinks]
Off the trail...
Inspired by Ryan Hartman’s generosity, feel free to donate to Children’s Minnesota as they continue their effort and support, especially during this time as they continue their effort to support trans kids through their Gender Health Program. Feel free to donate here.
