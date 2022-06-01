Wilderness Walk: Wild’s first-rounder at 24th overall

That’s Wild
- Now that the conference finals have started, the draft picks from the first pick to the 28th have now been finalized. Your Minnesota Wild will be selecting at 24th overall on Thursday, July 7. Or they will be for right now because you know Judd Brackett is eyeing up some moves up and down the rankings.
Picks 1-28 of the NHL draft are set:— CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) May 31, 2022
1 MTL
2 NJD
3 ARI
4 SEA
5 PHI
6 CBJ from CHI
7 OTT
8 DET
9 BUF
10 ANA
11 SJS
12 CBJ
13 NYI
14 WPG
15 VAN
16 BUF from VGK
17 NSH
18 DAL
19 LAK
20 WSH
21 PIT
22 ANA from BOS
23 STL
24 MIN
25 TOR
26 MTL from CGY
27 ARI from CAR
28 BUF from FLA
- The Wild are still unfortunately out of the playoffs, but as Minnesotans it does not mean that you have no rooting interest. Folks over at 10K Rinks went around the remaining four teams and determined some favoritism for the local lads that are still playing hockey. [10K Rinks]
Off the trail...
- The Athletic’s Corey Pronman put out his personal ranking of the top 127 prospects available next month. There is one spicy take at the very beginning. [The Athletic]
- Everyone enjoy Game 1 last night? The NHL is abysmal at promoting its most exciting players but with the Edmonton Oilers in the Conference Final and the games on ESPN, perhaps, finally, Connor McDavid’s magic might bring in some new fans. [Sportsnet]
- Speaking of Game 1 the Eastern Conference Final kicks off tonight and... this is weird to say out loud but like... the New York Rangers are a really likable team? Ugh. Who are you all rooting for in this one? [Blueshirt Banter]
- After being bounced early in the playoffs yet again, the Carolina Hurricanes need to figure out how they find their next gear. [TSN]
- Known big massive child-man and St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington admitted to throwing a water bottle at the loveable Nazem Kadri. Is there anyone easier to hate in the league right now? [ESPN]
Loading comments...