Wilderness Walk: Wild receive 2nd-rounder

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
NHL: JUN 28 Minnesota Wild Development Camp Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

That’s Wild

  • Thanks for the draft pick Filip! The Minnesota Wild have received a comensatory second-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft due to not signing their 2018 first-rounder Filip Johansson to an entry-level contract. The pick will be at 56th overall, because Johansson was selected 24th overall, and 24 plus 32 (teams) is 56. Math!
  • Speaking of the draft, we have started our profiles and who else are we going to talk about than Shane Wright? [Hockey Wilderness]
  • And looking back on the Filip Johansson pick, who else was available that the Wild could have selected back in 2018? [10K Rinks]

Off the trail...

  • Philadelphia Flyers forward Scott Laughton had some trouble raising a flag and decided to stare directly into the sun during a promotional video for the team. [Defector]
  • Let’s use some numbers! Shayna Goldman is dissecting the goaltending battle between Igor Shesterkin and Andrei Vasilevskiy in the Eastern Conference Final. [Sportsnet]
  • Why these conference finals should demand your attention. [ESPN]
  • Martin St. Louis has been officially named the head coach of the Montreal Canadiens, after he took over the bench mid-season and make a team destined for the bottom...still finish at the bottom. At least he played Cole Caufield. [Eyes on the Prize]

