Wilderness Walk: Wild receive 2nd-rounder

That’s Wild
- Thanks for the draft pick Filip! The Minnesota Wild have received a comensatory second-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft due to not signing their 2018 first-rounder Filip Johansson to an entry-level contract. The pick will be at 56th overall, because Johansson was selected 24th overall, and 24 plus 32 (teams) is 56. Math!
The #mnwild has received a compensatory 2022 second-round draft pick as a result of not signing D Filip Johansson. Minnesota now has seven selections in the 2022 NHL Draft: First Round, Second Round (2), Third Round, Fourth Round, Fifth Round and Sixth Round.— Minnesota Wild PR (@mnwildPR) June 1, 2022
- Speaking of the draft, we have started our profiles and who else are we going to talk about than Shane Wright? [Hockey Wilderness]
- And looking back on the Filip Johansson pick, who else was available that the Wild could have selected back in 2018? [10K Rinks]
Off the trail...
- Philadelphia Flyers forward Scott Laughton had some trouble raising a flag and decided to stare directly into the sun during a promotional video for the team. [Defector]
- Let’s use some numbers! Shayna Goldman is dissecting the goaltending battle between Igor Shesterkin and Andrei Vasilevskiy in the Eastern Conference Final. [Sportsnet]
- Why these conference finals should demand your attention. [ESPN]
- Martin St. Louis has been officially named the head coach of the Montreal Canadiens, after he took over the bench mid-season and make a team destined for the bottom...still finish at the bottom. At least he played Cole Caufield. [Eyes on the Prize]
