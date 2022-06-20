Wilderness Walk: Coaching carousel

That’s Wild
- It is the quiet before a likely storm of transactions that will tell us more of what the Minnesota Wild hope to do next season, but that doesn’t mean we can’t reflect on the stellar performance of Matt Boldy this season, in his rookie campaign. [Hockey Wilderness]
- We’re continuing our coverage of the top prospects of the 2022 NHL Draft and Brad Lambert is one player that has a boatload of natural talent, but just needs to put it all together, and that lack of figuring out the puzzle is why he might drop. [Hockey Wilderness]
Off the trail...
- In case you have lived under a rock for the last week, the Philadelphia Flyers decided to be more chaotic and bring on John Tortorella is their next head coach. Here are a couple observations from what he said in his first press conference in Philadelphia. [Broad Street Hockey]
- Before Tortorella, the Vegas Golden Knights announced that Bruce Cassidy will take over as the bench boss there. [Knights on Ice]
- Additionally, all signs are pointing to Pete DeBoer being put in charge of the Dallas Stars.
Hearing that Peter DeBoer will be the next head coach of the Dallas Stars.— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 20, 2022
