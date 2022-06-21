Wild reportedly signing Connor Dewar to two-year extension

Oh, we’re just getting started.

In the first reported move of the Minnesota Wild and GM Bill Guerin’s summer, he is locking up a rookie that dropped some jaws and should be battling hard for a permanent job on this roster come fall.

According to The Athletic’s Michael Russo, the Wild are signing forward Connor Dewar to a two-year, one-way deal that will see him remain in Minnesota through the 2023-24 season.

Hearing #mnwild are closing in on a two-year, one-way contract for Connor Dewar. Would have become a restricted free agent. — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) June 21, 2022

The one-way part of the deal only means that no matter where he plays (Iowa or St. Paul), Dewar will be making the same salary.

Dewar was going to be a restricted free agent this summer, but with so much on Guerin’s plate — potential Kevin Fiala trade, fenagling the blue line, figuring out what to do with Cam Talbot and goaltending in general — getting one of the few contract negotiations that he will need to do out of the way, is some peak time management.

Since the kid from The Pas, Manitoba is going to be just 25 years old when this contract expires, he will still be a restricted free agent and under team control no matter what.

Now, it’s all up to how he does in training camp to force some separation from some stiff competition and earn that full-time spot somewhere among the 12 forward positions. Through 35 games last season, Dewar scored two goals and earned six points.