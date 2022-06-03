Wilderness Walk: Evason finishes 4th in Jack Adams voting

That’s Wild
- Hey! The Minnesota Wild aren’t without some national adoration for their historic regular season. Head coach Dean Evason finished fourth in Jack Adams Award voting, just missing on a finalist spot.
Dean Evason finished fourth in Jack Adams voting https://t.co/IkfTQrKRb4— Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) June 3, 2022
- In case you missed it, we have started our profiles and who else are we going to talk about than Shane Wright? [Hockey Wilderness]
- And, we have our second profile and its none other than the potential University of Minnesota Gopher, Logan Cooley. [Hockey Wilderness]
- The Wild are going to be cap-strapped and that means one thing: They will need to ice a scrappy team if they want to compete yet again. [10K Rinks]
Off the trail...
- Montreal Canadiens prospect Joshua Roy is soaking in his AHL experience and hoping to translate that into a full season up in the bigs. [Eyes on the Prize]
- Elliotte Friedman has come down from his Canadian cloud to bestow onto us some news and information tidbits in his 32 Thoughts blog. Could this be the best playoffs ever? Where is Barry Trotz going? [Sportsnet]
- Can the series between the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers get even wilder? [ESPN]
- The New York Rangers Played Fast and Free [Defector]
Loading comments...