Wilderness Walk: Evason finishes 4th in Jack Adams voting

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
St. Louis Blues v Minnesota Wild - Game Five Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images

That’s Wild

  • Hey! The Minnesota Wild aren’t without some national adoration for their historic regular season. Head coach Dean Evason finished fourth in Jack Adams Award voting, just missing on a finalist spot.
  • In case you missed it, we have started our profiles and who else are we going to talk about than Shane Wright? [Hockey Wilderness]
  • And, we have our second profile and its none other than the potential University of Minnesota Gopher, Logan Cooley. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • The Wild are going to be cap-strapped and that means one thing: They will need to ice a scrappy team if they want to compete yet again. [10K Rinks]

Off the trail...

