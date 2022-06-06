Wilderness Walk: Couple of Selke lads

That’s Wild
- Patrice Bergeron walked away with the Selke Trophy on Sunday night, but the two Minnesota Wild boys that are known to be punishing defensive forwards got some recognition. Joel Eriksson Ek finished seventh in voting, and Marcus Foligno earned the ninth spot. Not bad for a couple of lads.
#mnwild’s Joel Eriksson Ek and Marcus Foligno finish 7th and 9th in Selke voting pic.twitter.com/UQYHQMnsyH— Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) June 5, 2022
- We’re continuing our coverage of the 2022 NHL Draft with a profile on the big boy Juraj Slafkovsky. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Additionally, we also got the small dude Matthew Savoie and all his sneaky little attributes covered. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Why are Wild fans talking about practice? [10K Rinks]
Off the trail...
- Edmonton Oilers winger Evander Kane hit Colorado Avalanche’s Nazem Kadri vicious enough to knock him out for the rest of the series between the two clubs, and he received a one-game suspension for it as well. [Mile High Hockey]
- The New York Rangers almost took hold of a 3-0 lead on the Eastern side of things, but the Tampa Bay Lightning came back and showed why they are going for a three-peat. [Sportsnet]
- Jacob Trouba plays like a prick, and it’s just how he’s always done it. [ESPN]
