Wilderness Walk: Couple of Selke lads

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
Minnesota Wild v Washington Capitals Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

That’s Wild

  • Patrice Bergeron walked away with the Selke Trophy on Sunday night, but the two Minnesota Wild boys that are known to be punishing defensive forwards got some recognition. Joel Eriksson Ek finished seventh in voting, and Marcus Foligno earned the ninth spot. Not bad for a couple of lads.
  • We’re continuing our coverage of the 2022 NHL Draft with a profile on the big boy Juraj Slafkovsky. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • Additionally, we also got the small dude Matthew Savoie and all his sneaky little attributes covered. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • Why are Wild fans talking about practice? [10K Rinks]

