Wild announce development camp roster

Announced by the team on Sunday morning, the Minnesota Wild will be holding their development camp this year July 12-14 at TRIA Rink in downtown St. Paul.

Amongst the on and off-ice training sessions and other development classes, the team will be holding two team practices that are open to the public, one on Tuesday and the other on the Wednesday; as well as a 3-on-3 tournament happening on the Thursday that is open to the public as well. Fans must register to attend any of these events, which they can do so by clicking here.

While the festivities alone are exciting, know just what Wild prospects will be there, cranks it up to a different level.

Full Development Camp Roster

Forwards

C Marco Rossi — 2020 draft pick (9th overall)

C Hunter Haight — 2022 draft pick (47th overall)

C Ryan McGuire — Camp invitee

LW Adam Beckman — 2019 draft pick (75th overall)

C Sam Hentges — 2018 draft pick (210th overall)

LW Michael Milne — 2022 draft pick (89th overall)

LW Liam Ohgren — 2022 draft pick (19th overall)

F Max Strand — Camp invitee

C Caedan Bankier — 2021 draft pick (86th overall)

C Servac Petrovsky — 2022 draft pick (185th overall)

RW Josh Pillar — 2021 draft pick (127th overall)

C Mark Senden — Camp invitee

LW Ryan Remick — Camp invitee

Defensemen

RD Simon Johansson — 2018 draft pick (148th overall)

RD Brock Faber — Trade

LD Ryan O’Rourke — 2020 draft pick (39th overall)

LD Daemon Hunt — 2020 draft pick (65th overall)

LD Marshall Warren — 2019 draft pick (166th overall)

RD Ryan Healey — 2022 draft pick (121st overall)

LD Carson Lambos — 2021 draft pick (26th overall)

RD Kyle Masters — 2021 draft pick (118th overall)

RD David Spacek — 2022 draft pick (153rd overall)

LD Jack Peart — 2021 draft pick (54th overall)

Goalies

G Jesper Wallstedt — 2021 draft pick (20th overall)

G Kyle McClellan — Camp invitee

G Thomas Milic — Camp invitee

G Hobie Hedquist — Camp invitee

G Hunter Jones — 2019 draft pick (59th overall)

One notable absent name is 2022 first-rounder Danila Yurov, but that was expected as KHL training starts in mid-July, and even if he was already in North America for the draft this past weekend, he is most likely already on his way back. It is also why other top forward prospect Marat Khusnutdinov is not coming over; as he gets set up for a very important professional season.

On to more positive news, we will get to see a load of freshly drafted prospects in action for the first time wearing a Wild sweater. Ohgren, Haight, Milne, Petrovsky, Spacek, and Healey, should all provide enough hope for us to keep plenty of tabs on them as they continue their seasons elsewhere. And interestingly enough, this could be somewhat of a try-out for Milne, as he is eligible to sign a contract and play in the AHL this season due to his age.

Among the invitees there are interesting players as well. Ryan McGuire is a 19-year-old center from Quebec that just played his freshman year at Colgate University. Max Strand is a Roseau, Minn. lad that is just 18 years old but is just 5-foot-9, so that is probably why he has been looked over these last two drafts (he has been eligible due to late birthday) despite racking up loads of points in high school and heading to the University of Vermont this fall. Mark Senden is the captain of the University of North Dakota and is a 24-year-old center born in Medina, Minn.; could honestly be prying for an AHL deal here. And finally among the skater invitees, Ryan Remick is a 19-year-old that is heading to the University of Maine after splitting his season between the NCDC and NAHL last season.

Among the invited goalies, there is Kyle McClellan, a somewhat short goalie (6-foot-1) that has transferred from Mercyhurst University to the University of Wisconsin after posting a .932 save percentage; Thomas Milic from the WHL’s Seattle Thunderbirds and is even shorter than McClellan, standing at 6-foot; and finally, Hobie Hedquist is a 19-year-old netminder that is going to the University of North Dakota after playing in the BCHL last season.

No matter what, it might be a pretty interesting three days at the TRIA. At least we’ll get terribly shot videos of Marco Rossi and Liam Ohgren skating around.