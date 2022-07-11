Wilderness Walk: Rumors swirling, prospects practicing

That’s Wild
- The Minnesota Wild are starting their development camp today; and you can watch some practices! Check out the entire roster and how to register to attend a practice. [Hockey Wilderness]
- GM Bill Guerin was adamant that he doesn’t have “shit to do” because Cam Talbot is under contract, even if his agent is a little perturbed that Marc-Andre Fleury is back. [Hockey Wilderness]
- In some concerning news, Kirill Kaprizov was denied entry to the United States twice, after trying to leave Russia via Dubai and the Caribbean, and being rejected both times. [Hockey Wilderness]
- The Kevin Fiala trade enabled the Wild to take a swing on top-talent Danila Yurov at the draft last week. [10K Rinks]
Off the trail...
- Trade rumors during this time are just impossible to ignore and radioactive the way any single little minute tweet can start up a train of theories. Well, one of the reports out there is that the New Jersey Devils are actively shopping center Pavel Zacha.
**Keep an eye on**— Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) July 11, 2022
Beautiful evening here in New Jersey, and I’m told RFA F Pavel Zacha of the @NJDevils is drawing interest via a potential trade from several clubs as NJD have 5 RFA’s .@espn @NHL #HockeyTwitter . pic.twitter.com/h1WVJyWMss
- And in the chaos of the goaltending carousel, the Ottawa Senators want to send Matt Murray away, but he will only accept a trade to the Edmonton Oilers or the Toronto Maple Leafs; and the latter team seems like a real option. [Yahoo Sports]
- You might think that new Seattle Kraken prospect Shane Wright gave the stink-eye to the Montreal Canadiens’ draft table. Well, you would actually be wrong, as Wright himself clears it up. [Yahoo Sports]
- “The face of hockey is changing”: A roundtable on Mike Grier’s hire. [Sportsnet]
Loading comments...