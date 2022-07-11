 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wilderness Walk: Rumors swirling, prospects practicing

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Round 2-7

That’s Wild

  • The Minnesota Wild are starting their development camp today; and you can watch some practices! Check out the entire roster and how to register to attend a practice. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • GM Bill Guerin was adamant that he doesn’t have “shit to do” because Cam Talbot is under contract, even if his agent is a little perturbed that Marc-Andre Fleury is back. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • In some concerning news, Kirill Kaprizov was denied entry to the United States twice, after trying to leave Russia via Dubai and the Caribbean, and being rejected both times. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • The Kevin Fiala trade enabled the Wild to take a swing on top-talent Danila Yurov at the draft last week. [10K Rinks]

Off the trail...

  • Trade rumors during this time are just impossible to ignore and radioactive the way any single little minute tweet can start up a train of theories. Well, one of the reports out there is that the New Jersey Devils are actively shopping center Pavel Zacha.

