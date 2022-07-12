Wilderness Walk: Signings, qualifyings, retirements

That’s Wild
- The Minnesota Wild are back at it again, attempting to fill out their entire system before the free agency doors open on Wednesday. On Monday night, it was reported that they re-signed depth goaltender Zane McIntyre to a one-year, two-way deal. This will have him earn two different salaries depending on if he plays at the NHL or AHL level.
#mnwild re-sign goalie Zane McIntyre to a one-year, two-way deal. He would have become a free agent Wednesday.— Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) July 12, 2022
- And in more transaction news, the Wild have made qualifying offers to two RFAs: forwards Mitchell Chaffee and Nick Swaney. While they have sent goalie Dereck Baribeau and defenseman Fedor Gordeev to the open market, by not qualifying them.
The #mnwild has made qualifying offers to forwards Mitchell Chaffee and Nick Swaney. The team did not make a qualifying offer to goaltender Dereck Baribeau and defenseman Fedor Gordeev. https://t.co/qfdn2uKOcv— Minnesota Wild PR (@mnwildPR) July 11, 2022
- And lastly in the little rundown of Wild news, now AHL veteran, former NHL tough guy, Cody McLeod, has announced his retirement from hockey after 18 years playing professionally.
Cody McLeod, after 18 years in the NHL mostly with the #avs and 6 years in the AHL (the last 3 with Iowa), is retiring from pro hockey. He has been hired as a player development coach with the #mnwild and will be on the ice tomorrow morning at development camp. Great career.— Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) July 12, 2022
- In the flurry of NHL news this week, Elliotte Friedman mentioned that in a conversation with Bill Guerin, the Wild GM mentioned that if he could afford to re-sign Nicolas Deslauriers, he would have already done so. Therefore, it looks like the gutsy forward will be playing somewhere else next season. [Hockey Wilderness]
- It is kind of impossible for the Wild to have “too many” defenseman prospects. [10K Rinks]
- A Minnesota junior hockey coach has been fired after a video surfaced that revealed allegations of sexual misconduct. [The Athletic]
Off the trail...
- The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired goaltender Matt Murray (25 percent retained salary), a third-, and a seventh-round pick for future considerations, from the Ottawa Senators last night. [Pension Plan Puppets]
- Pittsburgh Penguins legend Evgeni Malkin will not re-sign with the Penguins before seeing what he can get in free agency. [Yahoo Sports]
- Colorado Avalanche re-sign Valeri Nichushkin to an eight-year deal. [Mile High Hockey]
