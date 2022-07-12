 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wilderness Walk: Signings, qualifyings, retirements

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: APR 21 Canucks at Wild Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

That’s Wild

  • The Minnesota Wild are back at it again, attempting to fill out their entire system before the free agency doors open on Wednesday. On Monday night, it was reported that they re-signed depth goaltender Zane McIntyre to a one-year, two-way deal. This will have him earn two different salaries depending on if he plays at the NHL or AHL level.
  • And in more transaction news, the Wild have made qualifying offers to two RFAs: forwards Mitchell Chaffee and Nick Swaney. While they have sent goalie Dereck Baribeau and defenseman Fedor Gordeev to the open market, by not qualifying them.
  • And lastly in the little rundown of Wild news, now AHL veteran, former NHL tough guy, Cody McLeod, has announced his retirement from hockey after 18 years playing professionally.
  • In the flurry of NHL news this week, Elliotte Friedman mentioned that in a conversation with Bill Guerin, the Wild GM mentioned that if he could afford to re-sign Nicolas Deslauriers, he would have already done so. Therefore, it looks like the gutsy forward will be playing somewhere else next season. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • It is kind of impossible for the Wild to have “too many” defenseman prospects. [10K Rinks]
  • A Minnesota junior hockey coach has been fired after a video surfaced that revealed allegations of sexual misconduct. [The Athletic]

Off the trail...

More From Hockey Wilderness

Loading comments...