Wild trade Cam Talbot to Senators

Well, it looks like Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin did, in fact, have shit to do.

Announced by the team on Tuesday night, the Wild have sent goaltender Cam Talbot to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for 24-year-old netminder Filip Gustavsson. One-for-one.

TRADE



We have acquired G Filip Gustavsson from the Ottawa Senators. #mnwild — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) July 12, 2022

While Talbot appeared to be originally okay with the Wild bringing back Marc-Andre Fleury for next season (and the season after), the truth of it — not getting a lot of ice-time in a contract year — maybe sunk in a bit and in conversation with Guerin, the Minnesota GM knew what to do.

In Gustavsson, the Wild are getting a young netminder that has just 27 NHL games experience, but after being selected in the second-round by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 — hey, a connection to Guerin — he has been heralded as a goaltender with some level of potential. His .892 save percentage in 18 games for the Senators last season doesn’t inspire the most confidence, but with the guidance of Hall-of-Famer Fleury and being behind a much-improved blue line, that number should change.

With this move, the Wild have opened up $2.879 million in cap space, totaling to approximately $4.3 million. That is the amount the Wild have to play with as free agency opens on Wednesday with just two forward spots to fill.

Best of luck in Ottawa, Cam!