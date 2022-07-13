Wilderness Walk: Free Agency!

That’s Wild
- Before free agency opens up fully, the Minnesota Wild spent their time trading goaltender Cam Talbot to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for Filip Gustavsson. [Hockey Wilderness]
- With some cap space cleared up because of that trade, should the Wild now be in hot pursuit of center Dylan Strome? [10K Rinks]
- GM Bill Guerin wasn’t going to trade Talbot, but he had a change of heart after some talks with the netminder, and decided to not cause any potential drama in the crease this season. [The Athletic]
Off the trail...
- Free agency has started red-hot with some players...deciding to stay where they are: First, it was Evgeni Malkin finally re-signing with the PIttsburgh Penguins and us all feeling like everything is in its right place. [Pensburgh]
- Next, in the very early morning, Evander Kane announced that he will re-sign with the Edmonton Oilers. [Sportsnet]
- Johnny Gaudreau will not be a member of the Calgary Flames next season. Wow. [CBC]
- In non-transaction news, Detroit Red Wings legend Darren McCarty has decided to take up professional wrestling after retirement. It kicks ass. [Yahoo Sports]
