 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wilderness Walk: Free Agency!

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

2022 NHL Draft - Round 2-7 Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

That’s Wild

  • Before free agency opens up fully, the Minnesota Wild spent their time trading goaltender Cam Talbot to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for Filip Gustavsson. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • With some cap space cleared up because of that trade, should the Wild now be in hot pursuit of center Dylan Strome? [10K Rinks]
  • GM Bill Guerin wasn’t going to trade Talbot, but he had a change of heart after some talks with the netminder, and decided to not cause any potential drama in the crease this season. [The Athletic]

Off the trail...

  • Free agency has started red-hot with some players...deciding to stay where they are: First, it was Evgeni Malkin finally re-signing with the PIttsburgh Penguins and us all feeling like everything is in its right place. [Pensburgh]
  • Next, in the very early morning, Evander Kane announced that he will re-sign with the Edmonton Oilers. [Sportsnet]
  • Johnny Gaudreau will not be a member of the Calgary Flames next season. Wow. [CBC]
  • In non-transaction news, Detroit Red Wings legend Darren McCarty has decided to take up professional wrestling after retirement. It kicks ass. [Yahoo Sports]

More From Hockey Wilderness

Loading comments...