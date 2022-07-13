NHL Free Agency Open Thread

Oh boy, oh boy. The transactions are coming down the pipeline. Rumors, moves, trades, signings, contracts, cap hits — it’s one of the best days on the calendar to be an NHL fan just because of how much damn stuff is going to happen.

You can even watch the action too.

Start Time: 11:00 a.m. CT

TV channels: NHL Network, ESPN, TSN, Sportsnet

There are some certainly massive free agents that, despite the Minnesota Wild not really having a lot to give at this time, could shake up the league depending where they go. That alone is enough to stay tuned and plugged-in for all the news. Maybe the Wild will surprise and wheel-and-deal their way to clearing cap to sign one of the significant centermen that are out there on the open market; or they will sign a bottom-six forward that we talk about a lot. Anyway, it’s going to be good.