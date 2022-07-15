 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wilderness Walk: Prospects shine during development camp

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
NHL: JUL 14 Minnesota Wild Development Camp Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

  • While it was just the second day of NHL Free Agency completely open, the Minnesota Wild were wrapping up some of their development camp with a half-rink 3-on-3 tournament between the two squads of youngsters. And some certainly made coaches aware of their presence, like 2022 first-rounder Liam Ohgren.

And 2022 pick Ryan Healey.

And new Wild prospect Brock Faber teaming up with top guy Marco Rossi.

Despite it being a game with a gimmick, there were some neat highlights that at least gives us a peak at what some players look like skating around in a Minnesota sweater.

  • We’re back giving out some player grades and next is the secondary forwards. How did Matt Boldy do? Jordan Greenway? Marcus Foligno? [Hockey Wilderness]
  • While we’re still waiting for any significant splash into free agency from GM Bill Guerin, he did solidify some minor-league depth by signing four unrestricted free agents, and at least a couple good be NHL backups. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • The Wild’s patience might be rewarded, but nevertheless, seeing some of the deals being thrown around, they’re doing it right. [10K Rinks]

  • The Toronto Maple Leafs signed old pal Jordie Benn to a one-year deal. [PPP]
  • And on the first day of the open market, Nick Bjugstad went off to the Arizona Coyotes. [FTH]
  • Aaaaand, Nic Deslauriers signed a massive four-year deal with the Philadelphia Flyers, as they try to...do something. [BSH]
  • Cap management (and the absence of it for some teams) has defined the first few days of free agency. [Yahoo Sports]

