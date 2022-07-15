Wilderness Walk: Prospects shine during development camp

That’s Wild

While it was just the second day of NHL Free Agency completely open, the Minnesota Wild were wrapping up some of their development camp with a half-rink 3-on-3 tournament between the two squads of youngsters. And some certainly made coaches aware of their presence, like 2022 first-rounder Liam Ohgren.

And 2022 pick Ryan Healey.

just an absurd shift from Ryan Healey



...he is a defenseman #mnwild pic.twitter.com/oFGPl3NDV6 — Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) July 15, 2022

And new Wild prospect Brock Faber teaming up with top guy Marco Rossi.

Brock Faber (42) with a SLLLLIIIIICCCKKKK dish to Marco Rossi (we) on the doorstep pic.twitter.com/7goqKS7K0O — Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) July 15, 2022

Despite it being a game with a gimmick, there were some neat highlights that at least gives us a peak at what some players look like skating around in a Minnesota sweater.

