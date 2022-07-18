 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wilderness Walk: Free agents still looming

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
NHL: APR 29 Avalanche at Wild Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

  • Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin is keeping quiet around what free agents he might be pursuing. There are some general ideas as to what kind of player he wants, but nothing more specific than that. Hopefully it will be an interesting week before we all fully log off. [The Athletic]
  • At least the Wild did something this weekend. First, they announced that they signed 19th overall pick Liam Ohgren to his rookie deal. He is probably still heading back to Sweden, but nothing has officially been confirmed quite yet. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • And on Sunday, the Wild announced that they re-signed Nick Swaney and Mitchell Chaffee to identical one-year, two-way deals. That’s it for the restricted free agents in Minnesota. [Hockey Wilderness]

