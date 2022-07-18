Wilderness Walk: Free agents still looming

That’s Wild
- Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin is keeping quiet around what free agents he might be pursuing. There are some general ideas as to what kind of player he wants, but nothing more specific than that. Hopefully it will be an interesting week before we all fully log off. [The Athletic]
- At least the Wild did something this weekend. First, they announced that they signed 19th overall pick Liam Ohgren to his rookie deal. He is probably still heading back to Sweden, but nothing has officially been confirmed quite yet. [Hockey Wilderness]
- And on Sunday, the Wild announced that they re-signed Nick Swaney and Mitchell Chaffee to identical one-year, two-way deals. That’s it for the restricted free agents in Minnesota. [Hockey Wilderness]
Off the trail...
- The weekend started with the Pittsburgh Penguins sending John Marino to the New Jersey Devils for Ty Smith, in a weird cap-saving-but-getting-worse swap. [Pensburgh]
- Then, the Penguins went further to acquire Jeff Petry and Ryan Poehling from the Montreal Canadiens in some hope that they can keep going with their legendary trio. [Eyes on the Prize]
- Some Toronto Maple Leafs are a little concerned that the Ottawa Senators are getting better. [Yahoo Sports]
- Edmonton Oilers sign Mattias Janmark, the Leafs re-sign a tall dude. [ESPN]
Loading comments...