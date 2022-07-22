 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wilderness Walk: Öhgren heading to Sweden’s World Juniors camp

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
NHL: JUL 14 Minnesota Wild Development Camp Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

That’s Wild

  • With San Jose Sharks prospect William Eklund declining participation in this weird summer version of the World Juniors, Team Sweden has decided to invite Minnesota Wild 2022 first-rounder Liam Öhgren to training camp before the August tournament.
  • Just how did the top dogs of the Wild’s blue line play this year? Pretty well, but we have our official player grades looking at them. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • Jon Merrill is possibly going to start the season still recovering from an injury, so is this finally Calen Addison’s time to prove that he can be a full-time NHLer? [10K Rinks]

Off the trail...

  • It has been a week of horrifying news around the hockey world. Firstly, Edmonton Oilers Darryl Katz allegedly paid an underage ballerina for sex. [CBC]
  • In the story of the Canadian World Juniors team sexual assault in 2018, more players have come out and given lawyer-inspired responses; Hockey Canada used to use fund money to settle sexual abuse claims but they just recently decided to stop that after the rightful uproar it caused; and even the Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau is saying there needs to be a “real reckoning” at Hockey Canada. [TSN]

