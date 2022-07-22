Wilderness Walk: Öhgren heading to Sweden’s World Juniors camp

That’s Wild
- With San Jose Sharks prospect William Eklund declining participation in this weird summer version of the World Juniors, Team Sweden has decided to invite Minnesota Wild 2022 first-rounder Liam Öhgren to training camp before the August tournament.
Ändring i Juniorkronornas trupp till JVM i Edmonton— Tre Kronor (@Trekronorse) July 21, 2022
Liam Öhgren, Djurgårdens IF, har lagts till i JVM-truppen. Han ersätter William Eklund, som tackat nej.
Trupp och spelprogram hittar du här: https://t.co/4V00ZGe0mK #juniorkronorna #wjc2022 #jvm2022 pic.twitter.com/Br0xoJodOE
- Just how did the top dogs of the Wild’s blue line play this year? Pretty well, but we have our official player grades looking at them. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Jon Merrill is possibly going to start the season still recovering from an injury, so is this finally Calen Addison’s time to prove that he can be a full-time NHLer? [10K Rinks]
Off the trail...
- It has been a week of horrifying news around the hockey world. Firstly, Edmonton Oilers Darryl Katz allegedly paid an underage ballerina for sex. [CBC]
- In the story of the Canadian World Juniors team sexual assault in 2018, more players have come out and given lawyer-inspired responses; Hockey Canada used to use fund money to settle sexual abuse claims but they just recently decided to stop that after the rightful uproar it caused; and even the Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau is saying there needs to be a “real reckoning” at Hockey Canada. [TSN]
