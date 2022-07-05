Wild announce preseason schedule

Before the NHL gets into its hectic season with the 2022 NHL Draft starting on Thursday and then free agency shortly after, there is some housekeeping that some teams need to do. On Tuesday morning, the Minnesota Wild announced their preseason schedule for the fall, marking the return of actual live hockey.

Full 2022-23 Preseason Schedule

Sun., Sept. 25 — 3:00pm — vs. Colorado Avalanche

Tues., Sept. 27 — 8:00pm — @ Colorado Avalanche

Thurs., Sept. 29 — 7:00pm — @ Dallas Stars

Tues., Oct. 4 — 7:00pm — @ St. Louis Blues

Thurs., Oct. 6 — 7:00pm — vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Sat., Oct. 8 — 5:00pm — vs. Dallas Stars

It’s going to be a busy time during training camp to sort out these exhibition games, but with the sizeable break in the middle, it will surely mark some transition into finalizing the roster. If you’re into prospects, maybe grab yourself a ticket to the first game, but if you want to see the regular Wild guys, the fifth or sixth games might be your best bet.

Hockey is back (in 11 weeks).