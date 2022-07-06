Wilderness Walk: NHL Draft Eve

That’s Wild
- The first round of the 2022 NHL Draft is tomorrow! It is either going to be an entertaining night full of teenaged hockey players having their hockey dreams come true, or a hectic few hours full of trades and transactions on top of the dream-making.
- To get you set up just a little bit, we put some names out there that the Minnesota Wild could feasibly draft with the 19th overall pick tomorrow night. [Hockey Wilderness]
- The draft isn’t all we’re talking about. We’re looking back at the 2021-22 season and grading some player performances. We started with some depth defensemen. [Hockey Wilderness]
- And also graded, are some forwards we kind of forgot played for Minnesota. [Hockey Wilderness]
- The draft is an opportunity for the Wild to create some more cap space. [10K Rinks]
Off the trail...
- The San Jose Sharks hired former player Mike Grier as their general manager on Tuesday and he became the first Black executive in NHL history. [ESPN]
- Andrew Cogliano seemed to like winning a Cup in Colorado, signs a one-year deal. [Mile High Hockey]
