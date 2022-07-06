Wild release schedule for 2022-23 season

Well, now we can mark our calendars. On Wednesday afternoon, the Minnesota Wild released the full schedule for their 2022-23 season. All 82 games over the several months all planned out.

The full schedule can be found here. Some key dates are below.

Season/Home Opener: Thurs., Oct. 13 — 7:00pm — vs. New York Rangers

First/Longest Road Trip: Sat., Oct. 22 to Sun., Oct. 30 — Boston Bruins, Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, Detroit Red Wings, Chicago Blackhawks

Last Game: Thurs., April 13 — 7:00pm — at Nashville Predators

As it is with any season, the Wild will face their Central Division rivals for 26 games, and will face each Pacific Division team three times, for a total of 24 games. For each Eastern Conference team, Minnesota will play one home and one away game against the cross-continent teams for a total of 32 games.

Just three games into the season, the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche will be visiting St. Paul, while the Wild won’t face the other finalist, the Tampa Bay Lightning, until January 4.

A whole lot of games to play but now we’re just counting down the days.