Wilderness Walk: DRAFT TIME

That’s Wild
- It’s one of the most exciting days on the hockey calendar: It’s time for the NHL Draft!!
- Here’s some prospects that we could feasibly see the Minnesota Wild selecting with their 24th overall draft pick. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Instead of just looking at some of the top prospects and the Wild’s two first-round picks, we decided to go and mock the entire draft for them. All eight draft picks made and projected. [Hockey Wilderness]
- We’re still grading some players and yesterday we looked at some complimentary forwards. [Hockey Wilderness]
- The Wild released their 2022-23 regular season schedule yesterday. Neat! [Hockey Wilderness]
- Unconfirmed reports came out yesterday morning that Kirill Kaprizov fled Russia immediately after Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Ivan Fedotov was arrested for allegedly dodging military service. Also, he is apparently wanted by Russian officials. That is not true, and he is still overseas. The Athletic’s Michael Russo got all the details and comments from GM Bill Guerin on this wild geopolitical rumor. [The Athletic]
Off the trail...
