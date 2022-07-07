Wild back as frontrunners to land Marc-Andre Fleury

Well, the Minnesota Wild are getting business done before the 2022 NHL Draft starts tonight.

According to a report from TSN’s Bob McKenzie, a.k.a. Bobby Margarita, the Wild are back in the lead for the legendary goaltender.

MIN back as the frontrunner to land Marc Andre Fleury but if it happens it will be a two year deal. — Bobby Margarita (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 7, 2022

Details continue to come through about Fleury potentially signing a deal, but after conflicting reports of a signing this morning from Kevin Weekes and Darren Dreger, nothing has been finalized yet.

These reports come just hours after GM Bill Guerin secured defenseman Jake Middleton to a three-year deal, solidifying the blue line.

Fleury went 9-2-0 in 11 appearances with Minnesota, registering a 2.74 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. He put up solid numbers with an awful Chicago Blackhawks team, where he spent most of the year before being traded at the deadline for a conditional second-round pick in this year’s draft.

The Wild still have Cam Talbot in one of their goalie slots, but adding a former Vezina winner that’s still performing well to a short-term and cheaper deal would be perfect for a team in a cap crunch. There’s time for anything to happen, but it’s encouraging to see that the Wild have retaken the lead as suitors for the future hall of famer.