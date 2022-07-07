2022 NHL Draft: Round 1 Live Thread

The 2022 NHL Draft is here and it all starts with the first round happening tonight!

Will the Minnesota Wild walk away victors and looking all smart with the two prospects they take at 19th and 24th overall? Or will we be treated to more trade fireworks on the draft floor as they make a deal for an NHL player?

No one knows, but we do know what time the first round starts and where you can watch it.

Round 1 start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

TV channels: SportsNet, TVA Sports

Live stream (US): ESPN app

Live stream (Canada): SN Now

Join us in the comments down below to let out your frustrations if the Wild didn’t select the prospect you wanted them to pick, or join us in celebration that they got a complete steal in the mid-to-late first round. The draft is always a fun time, if not chaotic.