2022 NHL Draft: Wild select Liam Öhgren at 19th overall

After 18 grueling picks were made and we were forced to wait until our favorite club could make their selection, the Minnesota Wild and GM Bill Guerin finally stepped up to the podium and made their pick. And at 19th overall, the Wild selected Swedish winger Liam Öhgren out of Djurgardens IF in the SHL.

Öhgrenis a 6-foot-1, 201 lbs winger that is a hard-working forward that thrives in transition. After scoring 33 goals and 58 points in just 30 games in the J20 Nationell (Swedish junior league), Öhgrenwas named the top forward of the league — to go along with the Under-18 Worlds gold medal. Already a player that has lots of character and is said to be captain material (something that the Wild clearly value), and skill to fit in with the all-out Minnesota system.

The Stockholm native was ranked as high as 13th overall by some outlets. He will be playing in the Swedish Allsvenskan next year, but who knows after that! He will certainly be an interesting player to keep tabs on no matter what.

Here is The Athletic’s Scott Wheeler on the player: