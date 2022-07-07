Wild re-sign Marc-Andre Fleury to two-year deal

It’s official! Marc-Andre Fleury has re-signed with the Minnesota Wild for another two years for a total contract value of $7 million and $3.5 million average annual value.

Bill Guerin has secured the second half of the Wild’s goaltending tandem with Cam Talbot filling out the other. After some conflicting reports this morning, it was reported later that the Wild came back as frontrunners for the future hall of fame goaltender, and now, they’ve secured him for another two seasons.

Fleury will be 39 years old when the contract is finished, but if he can perform as he did in 2021-22, there should be no problems with him in the net. He went 9-2-0 in 11 appearances with Minnesota, registering a 2.74 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage

After this signing, the Wild only have around $1.4 million in cap room due to the buyouts of Zach Parise and Ryan Suter, and it’s important to note that Fleury’s deal also includes a full no-move clause.

Guerin has kept the blueline intact with the signing of Jacob Middleton and now that he has his goaltending tandem locked up, it’s time to focus on the draft!