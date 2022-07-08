2022 NHL Draft: Day 2 Live Thread

We’re just getting started, now. The first round of the 2022 NHL Draft was last night and it was a otherworldly performance from Minnesota Wild amateur scouting director Judd Brackett and his crew. At 19th overall, they nabbed a strong winger that most thought would not be there in Liam Ohgren. And with the 24th overall pick, they got a top-10 talent in Danila Yurov, who only dropped due to potential complications overseas in Russia.

With those two massively important picks out of the way, the Wild have six more to make in rounds two through seven and it all starts this morning.

If you want to get a head-start, you can read some key names that are still available after the first round for Minnesota to expertly draft.

Day 2 start time: 10:00am CT

TV channel: NHL Network

TV channels: Sportsnet, TVA Sports

Whether you’re sneakily enjoying the coverage at work, or taking the day off to kick back with the marathon of teenaged hockey players having their dreams come true; we will have you covered.

Join us in the comments to talk some prospects.